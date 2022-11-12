Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $267,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $393.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.25 and its 200-day moving average is $415.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.89.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $13,162,448. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

