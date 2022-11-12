Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 85 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zscaler by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Zscaler Stock Up 6.8 %

ZS opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

