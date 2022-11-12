Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

NYSE COP traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.11. 278,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

