Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 930.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

MHGVY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.1773 dividend. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($275.00) to €230.00 ($230.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.50.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

