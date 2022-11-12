Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 930.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 23,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.1773 dividend. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

MHGVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($275.00) to €230.00 ($230.00) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.