MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $965.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MRC Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 367.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 382,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MRC Global by 603.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 749,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
