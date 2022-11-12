MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $965.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.15. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MRC Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 367.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 382,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MRC Global by 603.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 749,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.