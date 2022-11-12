MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.