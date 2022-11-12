MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $512.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

