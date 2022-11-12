My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $451,083.32

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $982,099.74 and approximately $451,083.32 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.01730166 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00007008 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038083 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00046188 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000547 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.14 or 0.01814011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

