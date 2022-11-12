Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Down 43.7% in October

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mymetics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYMX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,152. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Mymetics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, engages in the research and development of vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes various vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, Covid-19, intra nasal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, malaria, and chikungunya.

