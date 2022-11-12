NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Critical Contrast

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nerdy and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 136.41%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nerdy and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and NaaS Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.68 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -13.82 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.42 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Nerdy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Nerdy beats NaaS Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

