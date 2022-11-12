NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.04. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $50.12.
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
