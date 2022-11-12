NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.04. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoString Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.