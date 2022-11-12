Needham & Company LLC Increases Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $30.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $844.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.99. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ichor by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

