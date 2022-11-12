Neo Price Down 27% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Neo has a total market cap of $467.00 million and approximately $39.31 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $6.62 or 0.00039269 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002650 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00591022 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.27 or 0.30785380 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000320 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
