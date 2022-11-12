NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NEO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.