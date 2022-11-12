NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.90. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after buying an additional 994,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.