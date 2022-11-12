Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 2,084,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 684.7 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $55.41.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
