Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the October 15th total of 2,084,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 684.7 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

