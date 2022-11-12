Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.91.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

