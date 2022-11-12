Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.38. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 8.71 and a 1 year high of 19.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at $135,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

