Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.64 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.30.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
