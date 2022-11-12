Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.64 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

