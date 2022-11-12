NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 51.8% in October

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the October 15th total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NURO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 124,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,542. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NeuroMetrix

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

