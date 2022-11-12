Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $639.16 million and $5.30 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00005573 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002650 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00591022 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.27 or 0.30785380 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000320 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
