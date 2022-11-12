New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of New Relic stock remained flat at $59.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 936,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,293. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.92.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,776.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $195,183.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,238 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New Relic by 101.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 72,593 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

