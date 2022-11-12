NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,713.75 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $612,281.93 and $1,713.75 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00039009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00245820 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01724619 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $96.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

