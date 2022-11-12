NFT Market Capitalization Tops $641,353.06 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $641,353.06 and $18.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,794.01 or 0.99963148 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00247226 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01734773 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $497.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

