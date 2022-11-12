NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 278,863 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.12% of NIKE worth $184,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 79.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.