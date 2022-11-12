Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05), reports. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.22%. Nissan Motor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.29 EPS.

Nissan Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

NSANY stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie lowered Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Featured Stories

