Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,407,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 1,879,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,072.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NRDXF traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Nordex has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.53.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Featured Articles

