Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 3.3 %

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NSC stock opened at $250.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

