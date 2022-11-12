North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Down 94.6% in October

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the October 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North Atlantic Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,302,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 536,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 90,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NAAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

North Atlantic Acquisition Company Profile

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

