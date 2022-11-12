Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTB. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $5,067,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 797,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. 88,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

