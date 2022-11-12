NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 121,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. NorthView Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,637,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

