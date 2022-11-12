NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,333,000 after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,409,000 after acquiring an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

