Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.02-$3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $857.00 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.65 million. Novanta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.30. 368,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,380. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

