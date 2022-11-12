Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.78 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 368,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,380. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

