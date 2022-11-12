Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.77 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 368,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,010 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

