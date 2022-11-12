Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 41.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Down 1.3 %
NVS stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.