Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 41.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 1.3 %

NVS stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Novartis

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

