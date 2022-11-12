Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.25.

Novavax Stock Up 13.1 %

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. Novavax has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $236.50.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,266.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

