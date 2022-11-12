NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Trading 16.8% Higher

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 175,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 22,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

NovelStem International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

NovelStem International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.