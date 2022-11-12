Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
