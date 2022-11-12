Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $384,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

