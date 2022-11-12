Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.55.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
