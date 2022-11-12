Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

