Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

NAC stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

