Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
NAC stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
