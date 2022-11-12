Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
JQC opened at $5.16 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
