Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

JQC opened at $5.16 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 952,667 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

