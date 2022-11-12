Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.21. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 497,350 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
