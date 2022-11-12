Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.21. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 497,350 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,211,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,628 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 103,953 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 952,667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 254,821 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 775.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 882,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 781,645 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

