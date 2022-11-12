Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
