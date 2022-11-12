Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 90.6% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 362,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 172,460 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 254,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

