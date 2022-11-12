Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.