Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.15.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
