Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of JPI opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $724,000.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

