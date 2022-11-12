Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.