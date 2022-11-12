Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NBB opened at $15.89 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
