Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NBB opened at $15.89 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

