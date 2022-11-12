NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.83 million.

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $147.58. 58,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,684. NV5 Global has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average of $126.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $6,962,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,124,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,102,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,555,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

